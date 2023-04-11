Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, a reference to the Taylor Swift song “Lover,” along with a photo of the happy couple.

Bobby Brown, 19, and Bongiovi, 20, were first linked in June 2021 when he wrote “Bff <3” in an Instagram Story. Later, in a photo taken on her 18th birthday where the pair dressed as Barbie and Ken, he wished her “happy birthday barbie ily <3,” to which she replied, “Endless love.”

Bongiovi is all over Bobby Brown’s Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes photo taken from the Stranger Things set. “Following the release of season 4, part 1 of Stranger Things, Brown posted a photo on set with Bongiovi and Wolfhard, who plays her boyfriend on the show. She captioned the snap, “when two worlds collide,” People reported.

Brown previously shared with WIRED that she met her man on Instagram. They first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022. In October 2022, Brown told ET that her man was “pretty unbelievable” as the pair attended the New York City premiere of her film Enola Holmes 2.

They better walk down the aisle to “It’s My Life.”

(Via ET Online)