Who Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiancé?

Known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, many fans of the series first met Millie Bobby Brown back in 2016 when she was just around 12 years old. Now, the actress is 19, and she just surprised the internet by seemingly announcing her engagement to Jake Bongiovi — her longtime boyfriend.

However, some who’ve just heard the news might be wondering: Who exactly is he?

As it turns out, he’s 20 years old and an actor as well. Oh, and if Bongiovi’s last name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of Jon Bon Jovi, from the band Bon Jovi. He’s the youngest of Bon Jovi’s four other children, younger than siblings Romeo, Jesse, and Stephanie. His parents have remained high school sweethearts — which might explain the replicated young love.

Bongiovi is also friends with other members of the Stranger Things cast, as he went to a Harry Styles concert with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix series. Brown was also there, as her boyfriend (now fiancé) posed for Instagram snaps with them both.

During an interview, Brown revealed that the pair initially met on social media. “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she said. The two would go on to make several red carpet appearances together throughout last year.

Congrats to the happy couple! Continue scrolling for some more cute social media snaps of Brown and Bongiovi.