Mitch McConnell’s Unfortunate Remarks Comparing ‘African-Americans’ And ‘Americans’ Are Not Going Over Well

In theory, Democrats have control of the Senate. In practice, well, that ain’t happening, and the shut-down of voting rights legislation (The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act) this week is a prime example. Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin refused to change the filibuster (which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to abolish, although honestly, this outcome is no real surprise), and Republicans sure took advantage of that non-development (their continued ability to block legislation that they cannot stomach) with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivering remarks in the aftermath.

What transpired was… not great. McConnell originally promised to go “scorched earth” if the filibuster hadn’t survived, but he didn’t have to worry about all that. Nor does Mitch have to think about voting access being expanded through more early voting possibilities and mail-in ballot measures. Instead, he was able to deliver some (unfortunately phrased) remarks when asked (via Mediaite), “What’s your message for voters of color who are concerned that… they’re not going to be able to vote in the midterms?”

McConnell responded, “Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.” And the issue there is that McConnell is comparing these voters as though they’re two different groups with the suggestion that “African-American voters” are not “Americans.” It’s not a fantastic look (and it’s even dog-whistle-y, and people noticed).

McConnell has yet to further comment on the reaction to his comments. He might be more worried about Lindsey Graham recently threatening his leadership. Politics, it’s a mess!

(Via Mediaite)

