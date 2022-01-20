In theory, Democrats have control of the Senate. In practice, well, that ain’t happening, and the shut-down of voting rights legislation (The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act) this week is a prime example. Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin refused to change the filibuster (which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to abolish, although honestly, this outcome is no real surprise), and Republicans sure took advantage of that non-development (their continued ability to block legislation that they cannot stomach) with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivering remarks in the aftermath.

What transpired was… not great. McConnell originally promised to go “scorched earth” if the filibuster hadn’t survived, but he didn’t have to worry about all that. Nor does Mitch have to think about voting access being expanded through more early voting possibilities and mail-in ballot measures. Instead, he was able to deliver some (unfortunately phrased) remarks when asked (via Mediaite), “What’s your message for voters of color who are concerned that… they’re not going to be able to vote in the midterms?”

McConnell responded, “Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.” And the issue there is that McConnell is comparing these voters as though they’re two different groups with the suggestion that “African-American voters” are not “Americans.” It’s not a fantastic look (and it’s even dog-whistle-y, and people noticed).

#MoscowMitch is hard to understand sometimes so let me translate: “African-Americans aren’t American” pic.twitter.com/CIVjyAhS6X — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 20, 2022

Mitch McConnell~ “African Americans are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” And it just rolled off his tongue like no problem. Can you imagine what he/they say behind closed doors?!

pic.twitter.com/hoA1veQKAR — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) January 20, 2022

JUST IN: Mitch McConnell just told voters of color that their concerns about voter suppression are “misplaced” and added: “If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” The dogwhistle just became a foghorn. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 20, 2022

Shockingly racist, even for McConnell. https://t.co/5pBto6iz4Q — Marty McKee (@MartyMcKee) January 20, 2022

Holy shit: Mitch McConnell: "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as American voters." Toni Morrison: "In this country, American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate." — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2022

Sen. Mitch McConnell just said the quiet part out loud. He doesn't think African Americans are Americans…the one word "Americans" is only reserved for White folks, huh, Mitch? https://t.co/D5MqzUmtDh — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 20, 2022

I need you to understand that this is who Mitch McConnell is. Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks.

pic.twitter.com/Esk1NgIhD9 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 20, 2022

Wow. Just wow. Mitch McConnell: "The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as American voters." pic.twitter.com/ReOvHGJcnI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 20, 2022

Mitch McConnell would once again like you to know that he’s a racist. https://t.co/HkWBJ3OuSK — drew olanoff (@yoda) January 20, 2022

McConnell has yet to further comment on the reaction to his comments. He might be more worried about Lindsey Graham recently threatening his leadership. Politics, it’s a mess!

