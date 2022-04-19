Timothée Chalamet has done pretty well for himself, starring in movies both big and acclaimed as well as turning heads at the Oscars with his eccentric couture. Being a handsome young man with floppy hair, he’s had his share of romantic gossip. But one of his alleged hook-ups not only evaded intrusive questions but did so in a most creative fashion.

Sarah Talabi, a model and influencer who has appeared in Victoria’s Secret ads, was questioned by Page Six after images and videos circulated online of her possibly canoodling with the once and future Paul Atreides during Coachella 2022 last weekend. She confirmed that, yes, she was there and, yes, those are her in the photos, alongside not only Chalamet but also her twin sister Leah Talabi.

But when it came to the million dollar question, she inventively changed the subject.

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” Talabi wrote in her statement to Page Six. “But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

So instead of asking if she made out with the Call Me By Your Name guy, she advises, “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

There’s a lot of troubles in the world right now, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the American rightwing losing its mind (or moreso). Climate change, which endangers the future of the young like Talabi and Chalamet, can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. So Talabi bringing it up, while being asked about her personal life, is a smart and wise move. Nice work.

