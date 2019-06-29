Getty Image

On Monday night, a collection of Hollywood’s best and brightest came together to read through a new play called The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts. The vague title refers to the so-called “Mueller report,” and the play, by Robert Schenkkan, is simply highlights from the investigation into whether or not current American president Donald J. Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The report has been hotly contested (although, among certain sects, not widely read), and sure enough the livestream of the readthrough earned a lot of watches. In fact, as per Deadline, the number of viewings it scored was over a million.

The production was mounted at Riverside Church in New York City, and it featured a who’s who of award-winning thespians. John Lithgow played Trump, Kevin Kline took over Mueller (perhaps Robert De Niro was busy), Joel Grey was Jeff Sessions, Jason Alexander nabbed Chris Christie, and Alfre Woodard embodied Hope Hicks. The event was also promoted by the likes of Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bob Balaban, and Sigourney Weaver.

When The Investigation was livestreamed on Monday, it earned copious social media coverage, with Lithgow — no stranger to playing hissable baddies — singled out for his fiery commander-in-chief. The readthrough has been preserved in its entirety over here, so if you missed it, have at it.

