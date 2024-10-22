Over the weekend, the so-called “Met Gala of the West” took place in Los Angeles. That event would be the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala, where the dresses aren’t of the mega-costume variety like the New York event, but nobody walks around looking like a slouch, either. In attendance (and looking very sharp) were Aubrey Plaza, whose words on Jared Leto‘s cat costume still echo over a year later, and Natasha Lyonne, what a concept. As with many fancy schmancy events, social media weighed in with commentary on a photo of the pair together.

That included an X/Twitter user whose banal remark (“MILFS”) would have been lost in the ether if Natasha hadn’t decided to call the comment out for its inaccuracy on the “M” front.

“Um. We’re actually just ‘ILFS’ – so,’ wrote the Russian Doll star. This led to much amusement in her replies, which left the original poster no choice but to formulate his own response. The user duly wrote, “[P]lease accept my deepest apologies, ILFS x.”

Now, the ball remains in Natasha’s court, but something tells me that she’s done with the conversation. With that said, here is the original full-length (stunning) photo with Aubrey in Miu Miu and Natasha in Valentino.