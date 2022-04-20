Does anyone (on TV right now) walk the walk better than Natasha Lyonne as Nadia in Russian Doll? I mean this in terms of swagger, and I keep rolling around that question in my head, and realizing how absurd it sounds. There’s so much devil-may-care about now Natasha dominates the sidewalk and the subway and the bodegas and the parks and, well, everywhere that she moves. She pounds that sidewalk with purpose, yet it still seems effortless, and I really can’t think of a better example of this than the way Johnny Depp confidently strutted through the airport in Blow. And I’m mad at myself for making that comparison because Blow, as a whole, was unmemorable beyond that scene.

My apologies to Natasha Lyonne and Nadia. Yet Natasha doesn’t even need to be walking with what I’m getting at. She’s often falling, tumbling, dying, dozens of times, and Natasha’s sense of physical comedy (and the way she moves), never fails to command the screen. And little drops of the absurd fall onto the tapestry while feeling natural. Even death-by-falling-air-conditioner doesn’t feel like slapstick here. I have no idea how they do it (they being Natasha as executive producer along with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland), but do it, they do.

What an offhanded way to begin this review. And say it with me: Russian Doll is back, and it’s trippier than ever while debuting on 4/20, what a damn concept.

(Mind you, there is no need to do the 4/20 thing while watching this season. It’s a mindf*ck on its own, but the release date is a nice touch.)

More than three years have passed since the first season, which I described as being close to perfect with hidden treasures buried within the Groundhog Day-esque framework. Since early 2019 (and despite mainlining countless other TV shows since that time), I’ve made time for a rewatch. It’s also a go-to show that I’ve recommended without hesitation, over and over again, without qualifiers and above the other great TV series out there. And that’s because Russian Doll, quite simply, is a show that carries you along for the ride. It’s a smart show, but it doesn’t hurt your head to watch.

All one has to do is click on that first episode. There’s no need to promise that the show will get better or more interesting after a few episodes. It’s ready to go, right out of the gate. It’s morbid without being too dark. It’s mercilessly funny without being offensive. It’s cerebral and heady without being pretentious. It’s serious during sparing moments and examines trauma and catharsis without being triggering. It’s also so very human in its approach, even though it’s surreal as hell, and yeah, this is simply a very fine show.

Now, what of Season 2? The strongest selling point — for anyone who hasn’t watched yet — is that this show excels in taking a well-worn “concept” and transforming the process into something altogether different. So last season, there was the spacey time loop, and this time, Nadia’s all caught up with time-travel trains. And Greta Lee’s Maxine, she of the “sweet birthday babyyyyyy” utterance, is back as well, to add even more bite as Nadia’s best friend. She’s been a fantastic constant to have, all while Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) get pushed into internal transformations that they never wanted to endure but can’t escape. And Maxine keeps the tone scathingly light.

I’m convinced that Maxine’s the anchor that encourages the viewer to make an important guilt-free choice. Either enjoy Russian Doll for all of its existential nuances and how it uniquely ponders the very nature of life or simply let go and enjoy the party. Beyond her lightness, there are also hints of a greater purpose for Maxine. She seems more aware than the other side players of this show, and in Season 2, more hints come forth on her, but beyond that, she’s simply an enjoyable presence.