Getty Image

Netflix says it didn’t get access to direct messages of millions of users on Facebook, but a New York Times investigation has uncovered documents that clearly state otherwise. On Tuesday, the Times reported that Facebook gave many companies access to far more of its users personal information than it disclosed, including access to private messages and more.

Included in a lengthy list of companies Facebook let snoop was Netflix, the streaming giant that uses data of what users are watching and talking about to help recommend shows and movies users would like. But Netflix didn’t appreciate being included in the report and actually fired back on Tuesday, denying the contents of the lengthy Times investigation into Facebook security.

Netflix tweeted directly at the Times denying that it snooped on streaming customers who also had a Facebook account, saying it didn’t slide into its customers DMs.

Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages. We're not the type to slide into your DMs. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018

It was a cheeky response and one that drew a fair bit of attention online. There was just one problem: the Times says they most certainly did, and was privy to documents that proved they were, indeed, part of a group of companies who were given access to that information. And much more. Which is why the Times captured an image of that tweet and used it to promote its story on Wednesday, reporting that Netflix had admitted it used information to recommend things on the streaming service.