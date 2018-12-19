Earlier this year, Facebook repeatedly came under fire after the Cambridge-Analytica data mining scandal led to the breach of at least 87 million user profiles. Mark Zuckerberg went on a few apology tours and testified in front of Congress, but there was little sympathy to be found for the social media network, and people deleted their profiles en masse. In July, Facebook stock took a massive dive, which cost Zuckerberg about $17 billion overnight, but the controversy later cooled as Facebook pledged to make security improvements. Well, the #DeleteFacebook movement has received a fresh jolt of inspiration with news of another alleged privacy breach. It’s a big one.
A New York Times investigative report reveals that Facebook granted access to data from its 2 billion users to fellow technology giants. Netflix and Spotify (as well as the Royal Bank of Canada) were allowed to read users’ private messages while Amazon was able to access user contact info via friends. Likewise, Microsoft could access users’ friends without permission to do so, and Yahoo was allowed to view friends’ posts in stream format. Some of these breaches allegedly occurred as recently as summer 2018. The NY Times based its findings on interviews with 60 people (including about 50 former Facebook employees) as well as documents and records, and the discoveries were grim:
In all, the deals described in the documents benefited more than 150 companies — most of them tech businesses, including online retailers and entertainment sites, but also automakers and media organizations. Their applications sought the data of hundreds of millions of people a month, the records show. The deals, the oldest of which date to 2010, were all active in 2017. Some were still in effect this year.
I have an FB account for one reason: there are people on there with whom I otherwise have no contact. If they moved somewhere else or just deleted their accounts I’d totally be with them.
They made this machines a while back that allow you to communicate with others when you’re not in the same location. Every person is assigned a number, and when you want to talk with someone else, you just have to enter their number into this device. It’s pretty useful.
@poonTASTIC While I’m familiar with such technological marvels, the convenience of FB was this: You don’t have to have the same conversation with two dozen people to explain why so-and-so is in the hospital, and it’s a passive dissemination of information. If you don’t want to know about something you just don’t go there, whereas phone calls/emails/texts are kind of thrust upon you. FB was the death of chain letters/crackpot warnings about things that 2 seconds on snopes would debunk, because posts are easily avoided.
To each their own. I would argue that a text or email could accomplish the same goal of not having repeated conversations that Grandma is the hospital, but I get where you are coming from.
I would, however, argue that FB was certainly not the death of chain letters / crackpot warnings / conspiracy theories / etc., but they elevated them to a higher platform. Thus explaining how Russians were so easily able to manipulate 1/4 of my family to think some pizza place in DC was running an illegal sex ring for Hillary Clinton.
Facebook doesn’t have any personal information that people didn’t give to Facebook. The purpose of Facebook has always been data mining. This has been known for years. Lots of surprised Pikachus out here all of a sudden.