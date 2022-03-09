Greg Kelly is, was, and will always be a bit of a nincompoop. The Newsmax host (who likely stumbled into a career in television with some help from his dad, former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly) has what might be one of the most tone-deaf takes on the Russia Ukraine War, which he unfortunately shared on Tuesday’s episode of Greg Kelly Reports. And what Greg Kelly Reports is that while the situation in Ukraine is indeed sad—what with innocent citizens being ruthlessly attacked and killed, while others are being forced to flee their homes and even leave family behind—what really gets him going is that Americans are now having to pay more at the pump.

As Mediaite reports, Kelly—who once claimed he got so high on “grass” that he blacked out and woke up in Nairobi—opened up his Tuesday night show by talking about the devastation in Ukraine and showing images and video from the hard-hit area of Kharkiv, which he described as “absolutely horrible.” He went on to say that the images reminded him of Full Metal Jacket, noting, “This is urban combat” (and surprising some that he might have watched a Stanley Kubrick movie).

But if you were looking at the chyron below Kelly’s mug, which titled the segment “Fuel for Thought,” you might have seen where this was all going. For as outraged as the host purported to be about what was happening on the ground in Ukraine—and as mad as hell as he was that “this would not be happening if Donald Trump were still president”—he was admittedly more concerned about paying a premium at the pump. As he told viewers:

“Now, I may feel a tinge of guilt complaining about the situation in America, given what they’re going through over there, but—as much as my heart breaks—I am deeply concerned about the situation in this country. People paying ridiculous amounts for gas! I filled up my car the other day: almost $90! Now, listen, alright, I’ve arrived at a certain point in my life where I can still live my life [and] grumble about the prices, but a lot of folks can’t. This hits them hard! It hits me a little bit, but… Who do you write? Joe Biden? He lectured America today. You know what? In his heart, in his gut, he doesn’t care.”

Someone alert the Nobel Peace Prize committee—they’ve got a serious contender on Newsmax!

You can watch Kelly’s tone-deaf report over at Mediaite here.

(Via Mediaite)