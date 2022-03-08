They’re the bickeringest pair in D.C., and on Monday they were at it again. As per Raw Story, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to school Fox News’ Peter Doocy for the umpteenth time. Their beef this time? Doocy tried to pin the blame for rising gas prices squarely on President Joe Biden. But Psaki was ready for him, explaining that it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Doocy accused the Biden administration of “blaming Putin” for the sky high gas prices, claiming they were “going up anyway because of post-pandemic supply-chain issues.” Psaki effectively said he was right the first time, that rising energy prices are “a direct result of the invasion of Ukraine.”

When Doocy asked why the U.S. simply isn’t drilling for oil at home, Psaki told him, “Federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas.” When he persisted, Psaki did what she always does at this point in their conversations: She got quippy.

“Let me give you the facts here,” Psaki told him. “I know that can be inconvenient but I think they’re important in this moment.” She then explained that “there are 9,000 permits that are not being used,” adding that “the suggestion that we’re not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate.”

Psaki also argued that “the best thing we can do is reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil because that will help us have a reliable source of energy so that we’re not worried about gas prices going up because of the whims of a foreign dictator.”

She also took some time to remind Doocy that former president Donald J. Trump pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear deal with Iran because he didn’t like it.

(Via Raw Story)