Newsmax Anchor Greg Kelly Is Getting Roasted After Claiming He Once Got So High On ‘Grass’ That He Blacked Out And Woke Up In Nairobi, Kenya

One of the unspoken rules of Twitter is that you never want to be its “main character” for the day, and Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly is learning that lesson the hard way. On Tuesday, the anchor and self-proclaimed “Beauty Influencer” fired off a strange tweet in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo legalizing recreational marijuana use in New York. According to Kelly, he once tried smoking “grass” and woke up four days later in another country. Via Twitter:

SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I’ve tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I “toked up” with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON’T DO DRUGS.

Of course, if you know anything about weed, nothing about this story adds up, and the tweet quickly went viral as people roasted Kelly for either trying his hand at satire or just being a terrible liar.

However, there were a few people who gave Kelly the benefit of the doubt by pointing out that if his story is true, that probably wasn’t weed that his friends gave him.

Thanks to the “grass” tweet, people started doing a deep dive into Kelly’s Twitter activity and it turns out he has a history of firing off some extremely strange thoughts about his daily life. For example, when he’s trying to get swole buying Muscle Milk at GNC, do not offer him the 10% off on Tuesdays deal. Greg Kelly hates that. He’s also the Newsmax anchor who aired an entire story on Joe Biden’s dog looking rough. Yup, he’s that guy.

Fortunately, an expert finally weighed in on Kelly’s grass tweet, and you won’t find a higher authority than this:

(Via Greg Kelly on Twitter)

