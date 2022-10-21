After a former nanny for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis shared alleged stories about the couple with the Daily Mail, the internet went wild over a claimed text message from Sudeikis where he freaks out over Wilde making Harry Styles a salad with her special dressing. Despite the couple issuing a rare joint statement calling the nanny’s allegations “false and scurrilous,” Wilde eventually leaned into the salad dressing frenzy by posting an excerpt from Nora Ephron’s book, Heartless, which seemingly revealed the recipe.

However, one person wasn’t feeling the salad vibes. Jason Sudeikis’ ex-girlfriend and Ted Lasso co-star, Keeley Hazell, shared the same excerpt in her latest Instagram Story, but with some notable annotations. Particularly the part before the recipe where Ephron is asked, “Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?” What followed next appears to be some shade thrown at Wilde.

Via Us Weekly:

“So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version,” the model’s post continued. “Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.” While those lines were underlined, Ephron’s salad dressing recipe can be found further down on the page.

Just like the Don’t Worry Darling drama seemingly has no end in sight, it doesn’t look the alleged bombshells from Wilde and Sudeikis’ nanny are going to die down anytime soon.

(Via Us Weekly)