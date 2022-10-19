Jason Sudeikis apparently wasn’t the only one who Olivia Wilde dumped for Harry Styles. Her golden retriever Gordon reportedly got the boot, too. That’s according to part deux of The Daily Mail’s interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, who has gone scorched Earth on her former employers.

While the rest of the world is trying to figure out what the hell is in Wilde’s special salad dressing — besides sorcery (and it came from Nora Ephron!) — The Mail went ahead and dropped some other alleged bombshells from the couple’s former employee and seeming confidante. In addition to stating that Wilde was sending some, well, wildly mixed messages to Sudeikis by dumping him on November 8 but then regularly returning home and telling the former SNL star that she loved him, she reportedly decided to get rid of her dog just weeks after getting together with Styles in order to have even more time to spend with the former boy bander.

Per the nanny, Gordon was rehomed with his dog walker — though her comments didn’t paint Sudeikis in the best light either. As she told The Mail:

“After [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and said, ‘We have to find Gordon a new home,’ nonchalantly. Jason doesn’t really care for animals and wanted him out of their home ASAP. Jason said Olivia only had the dog for appearances anyway. She rarely cared for Gordon or Paco, the dog she had before. It was myself and others who cared for the dogs. I told Jason I knew somebody who loves Gordon and was willing to take him in so Jason said, ‘Let’s get him out of here right away.’”

Et tu, Ted Lasso?

Something tells us a part 3 of this interview isn’t too far behind.

