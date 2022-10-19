Just when you thought Don’t Worry Darling was all out of drama: ha. Last week, director Olivia Wilde, who reportedly got into a screaming match with star Florence Pugh on the set of scandal-plagued film, protested the media’s attention to the sex scenes. She also seemed to blame “misogyny” for Don’t Worry Darling landing with a thud at the box office — and then there’s the whole nanny thing.

Wilde and ex-husband Jason Sudeikis’ former-nanny told the Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star was infuriated by Wilde “preparing a salad” with her “special dressing” for Harry Styles, who she would later end up dating. “The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the nanny said. “So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.” Sudeikis allegedly told the nanny, “She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].”

Wilde and Sudeikis vehemently deny the “scurrilous” claims, calling them an “18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, [that] has reached its unfortunate apex.” But Wilde also took to Instagram to share the infamous salad dressing recipe, which comes from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn, the 1983 autobiographical novel based on her marriage to and divorce from Carl Bernstein.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

It sounds better than an egg yolk omelette, at least.

