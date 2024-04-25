It’s 2024, and nobody bat an eye about a movie following a family of quirky Sasquatches, so anything goes these days! Director Joshua Newton thought that this would be the perfect time to tease his upcoming film The Juice, a “satirical thriller” that follows the story of real-life attorney Douglas McCann who gets sucked into various conspiracy theories about O.J. Simpson’s infamous trial. And who better to play a conspiracy theorist then Lightning McQueen himself, Owen Wilson?

Newton told The Hollywood Reporter that Wilson was in talks to star in the film, and his agent was even on board. The movie is set to be released in 2025 on the 30th anniversary of Simpson’s not guilty verdict.

“Owen Wilson was perfect for the role,” Newton told the outlet. Not only was Wilson perfect for the gig, but he even met with the director, who gave him a massive offer. “I actually had a meeting with him in Santa Monica. Everybody loved the script. His agent wanted him to do it. We offered him $12 million,” he explained. Simpson is being portrayed by German-born actor Boris Kodjoe, while Charlotte Kirk will play Nicole Brown Simpson.

Despite the massive payday, Wilson couldn’t go through with it. Newton continued, “But at the end of the lunch, Owen stood up and said, ‘If you think I’m going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn’t do it, you’ve got to be kidding me.’ ” They were not kidding. Wilson turned down the role, but don’t worry: Newton teased that he found a “spot on” actor for the gig. Does anyone know what David Schwimmer is up to these days?

Here is the official logline,”Douglas McCann, a street-smart LA attorney, risks everything when conspiracy theorists draw him into the divisive O.J. Simpson saga in this satirical thriller.”

Don’t worry, there is a disturbing teaser:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)