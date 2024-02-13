This year’s Sundance Film Festival produced a strange variety of controversy in the form of Pauly Shore’s unauthorized Richard Simmons biopic. Naturally, the selections also titillated, and that included the debut of Kristen Stewart’s lesbian-bodybuilding thriller, but then there’s the famed farting Sasquatch movie, which now has a publicly released trailer.

Sasquatch Sunset stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg as married and horny Sasquatches, and boy, do they get it on. Oddly enough, however, the trailer itself is rather hypnotic as we watch the cryptids go about their daily lives, hidden from mankind. Nowhere in the above few minutes do we see what was also promised, which would be a crowd-celebrated fountain of “bodily fluids spouting out of every — and we mean every — orifice of the female Bigfoot.” To be fair, it’s nice when trailers save something for the actual movie watching experience, so hold out hope for those farts.

Directors David and Nathan Zellner presented this dialogue-less film (written by David) to an applauding theater at Sundance, and does this mean that movies are really back? Move over superheroes, the Sasquatches are in charge. And with executive producer Ari Aster onboard, you knew that things were bound to get weird. From the synopsis:

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind— embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told

Bleecker Street will release Sasquatch Sunset sometime in 2024.