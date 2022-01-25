Following in the footsteps of Matt Damon and Reese Witherspoon, reality TV star/DJ Paris Hilton has taken a huge dive into the world of cryptocurrency, but she’s not exactly winning people over. The hotel heiress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night where the two did their best to promote NFTs. Unfortunately, for them, the audience had no idea what they were talking about and were practically bored to tears.

During the awkward segment, Paris and Jimmy show off some Bored Ape NFTs, and at one point, Paris even gifts some NFTs to the audience, who again, had no idea what the heck was happening. To make things even more cringe, Paris also declared that the Metaverse is the “future of partying.”

It wasn’t exactly one of The Tonight Show‘s best moments, but it did lead to a hilarious field day on social media where people went to town on what Hilton and Fallon’s double endorsement of NFTs means for the cryptocurrency movement. Judging by the reactions, it’s probably nothing good.

The confused silence from the audience will be familiar to anybody who’s ever tried to explain an online thing to an offline person. Except here it’s worse because it’s an online grift for gullible millionaires https://t.co/zawvBaZaAe — Alan (@alan_maguire) January 25, 2022

god SPEED. If anyone can kill NFT culture, it's Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton https://t.co/VV3ei9zLTn — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) January 25, 2022

if i was a tourist and went to a jimmy fallon show for fun and ended up becoming an owner of an NFT i would sue https://t.co/nudmCSzw0q — come as you are harry’s lover (@houndstoothrry) January 25, 2022

Audience lost af 😂pic.twitter.com/40ElUnj24j — TikTok Investors (@TikTokInvestors) January 25, 2022

If this isn't proof enough that it's a scam for already rich people to screw over easily duped middle class people. https://t.co/hCFaGQTIrc — James Marsh (@Jamesotron) January 25, 2022

This is one of those videos that makes me so uncomfortable I almost can’t even watch it. — I’m from the future. (@jccooper_in) January 25, 2022

Even people who are deep into NFTs weren’t exactly thrilled with the segment, which didn’t do the cryptocurrency movement any favors in not looking like a weird scam where people pay exorbitant amounts of money for cartoon apes.

Paris Hilton on Jimmy Fallon show hurts me more than #ETH dropping 50% #NFTs #NFTCommunity — APEability (@APEability) January 25, 2022