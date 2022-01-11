Back in September, Reese Witherspoon dipped her toes into the cryptocurrency waters by purchasing her first etherium coin and letting Twitter know that she was now entering the theoretically lucrative world of non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs. Since then, Witherspoon’s crypto-evangelicizing was contained to an occasional retweet here and there. Nothing too crazy, and basically just your run-of-the-mill social media endorsement.

And then December happened.

In the lead-up to the holidays, Witherspoon started tweeting way more heavily about crypto. Not quite Elon Musk-levels, but the Legally Blonde star was definitely making a concerted push for those sweet imaginary coins.

“Crypto is here to stay,” Witherspoon tweeted at the start of the month. “I’m committed to supporting creators who have pioneered the NFT space, and encouraging more women to be a part of the conversation.”

And because this is Reese Witherspoon we’re talking about, naturally, she managed to rope in another celeb: TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes.

We’re going to be perfectly honest. We have no freaking clue what this next even means. Your guess is as good as ours.

Witherspoon then switched things up by encouraging all you moms out there to ask your kids about NFTs, which are apparently just like the video games they can’t stop playing, or something.

However, Reese Witherspoon’s love of crypto took a turn in the new year. On January 11, she went a little too hard on the future of crypto life, and the internet was not feeling it. “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity,” Reese tweeted. “Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?”

While Witherspoon might be excited about this brave new digital world, the rest of Twitter was not on board and definitely let The Morning Show star know about it. Even Velveeta cheese was like, “Lady, what are you doing?”