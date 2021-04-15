Following the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright, there have been explosive confrontations between Fox News talking heads, and over on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Pat Robertson is struggling to understand what happened. Wright, 20, was killed in a Minneapolis suburb when officer Kim Potter reportedly meant to deploy her taser and then “accidentally” (according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon via ABC News) shot Wright. This has led to multiple nights of civil unrest and discussions about issues including policing in general, including training and defunding.

The 700 Club host, however, chose to confront the issue head-on, leading to a striking visual as he grasped both a gun and a taser.

Happening now on The 700 Club with Pat Robertson: pic.twitter.com/SbmhQOUVbn — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) April 15, 2021

Robertson simply couldn’t understand how Potter could claim to have not known she was holding a gun, rather than a taser. “There’s just no comparison,” he pointed out. “If you can’t tell the difference in the feel of those things, it’s crazy.” He then added, “You know I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught, they cannot do this.”

This prompted comedian and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell to tweet a clip while asking, “Who had ‘Woke Pat Robertson’ on their 2021 bingo card?”

Who had “Woke Pat Robertson” on their 2021 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/nCYlQsma3O — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 15, 2021

It’s a valid question and really something to behold. And despite the serious subject at hand, people really could not believe they were seeing Pat Robertson not only wielding a gun on TV but also going against the GOP grain on the policing issue.

When the police are starting to lose the approval of Pat Robertson, you know things are bad. pic.twitter.com/Pu7tw6aoDC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 15, 2021

Pat Robertson is correct about the taser versus the Glock. And you got to give him props for the visual demo. — Margaret 🇺🇸🏈🏌️‍♀️☮️🌊👩🏻‍💻 (@love2golf) April 15, 2021

Welcome to antifa, Pat Robertson, snacks to your left — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) April 15, 2021

My jaw is on the floor with this one. I would watch it again, but I’m worried I would jinx something and he would return to his normal, hateful self. — Kirsten R. (@kelisabeth38) April 15, 2021

Not me. Wow. When you lose Pat Robertson, you might have a real problem with racism. — Karyn (Extraordinary in the technical sense) Baum (@karynbaum) April 15, 2021

And yes, there were a few jokes, too.