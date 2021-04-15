700 Club/Christian Broadcasting Network
Even Pat Robertson Can’t Wrap His Brain Around How A Cop Could Mistake Their Gun For A Taser

Following the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright, there have been explosive confrontations between Fox News talking heads, and over on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Pat Robertson is struggling to understand what happened. Wright, 20, was killed in a Minneapolis suburb when officer Kim Potter reportedly meant to deploy her taser and then “accidentally” (according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon via ABC News) shot Wright. This has led to multiple nights of civil unrest and discussions about issues including policing in general, including training and defunding.

The 700 Club host, however, chose to confront the issue head-on, leading to a striking visual as he grasped both a gun and a taser.

Robertson simply couldn’t understand how Potter could claim to have not known she was holding a gun, rather than a taser. “There’s just no comparison,” he pointed out. “If you can’t tell the difference in the feel of those things, it’s crazy.” He then added, “You know I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught, they cannot do this.”

This prompted comedian and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell to tweet a clip while asking, “Who had ‘Woke Pat Robertson’ on their 2021 bingo card?”

It’s a valid question and really something to behold. And despite the serious subject at hand, people really could not believe they were seeing Pat Robertson not only wielding a gun on TV but also going against the GOP grain on the policing issue.

And yes, there were a few jokes, too.

