Geraldo Rivera’s been feeling particularly punchy lately while helping all hell break loose on Fox News during heated discussions. He even made Sean Hannity look calm earlier this week while clashing with conservative radio host Dan Bongino over the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright, who Kim Potter “accidentally” shot while reportedly meaning to deploy a taser, leading to nights of civil unrest in Minneapolis.

Things got even uglier on Wednesday night when Hannity welcomed Rivera and Geraldo back, and the conversation did not go well. Bongino repeated his accusation that Geraldo wanted to “see the country burn” during protests, and Geraldo lost it: “I want to see the country burn?!? You son of a bitch!” There was more: “I want to see the country burn, you punk?!? You’re nothing but a punk!” Oh boy.

Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino get into a heated exchange on Fox News’ Hannity: “You son of a bitch!”pic.twitter.com/aVcvPDdfU2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 15, 2021

Here’s how things went slightly earlier, via Mediaite, with Geraldo discussing the taser, and Bongino declaring, “Give me a second to digest the stupidity of that.” That led to Rivera growing angry about Bongino’s alleged dismissal of facts: “You’re nothing but a name-caller! You’re a cheap shot artist!”

Bongino wasn’t impressed and stuck with his take, which is that Geraldo has never been a cop, just like he hasn’t been a baseball player, so he doesn’t know everything. “There’s a big difference between reporting on a baseball game and playing it, Geraldo,” he assessed. “You’ve never worn a badge, period. Not interested in your reporting on it, because reporters deal with facts, and you brought the race card into it the other night when we had this debate, despite having no facts to back that up.”

Rivera was aghast: “What, did you have a ten-minute career as a cop? You’ve been running for office for the last 20 years.”

To that, Bongino responded, “Take a Valium. You’ve really gotta pipe down. My gosh, you’re a 70-year-old man!”

Watch the non-civilized conversation below:

Beginning of the debate: pic.twitter.com/AfVl6SOeOs — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 15, 2021

As for Hannity, I wouldn’t blame him if he was vaping in the corner while this all went down. When is round three happening?

