Pat Robertson and Robert Pattinson are two very different people. Despite sharing the same letters in their first and last names, one is a multimillionaire evangelist who galvanized the Christian right. The other? He’s played a sparkling vampire on screen and once blew up a hotel room microwave with his pasta invention. The main difference between these two men though is that one is now dead.

Thankfully, it’s not the guy who played Batman. But that didn’t stop Twihards from having a momentary freak-out over the possibility that the hunk who once played an immortal vampire had bit the dust.

Absolutely hate that my brain autocorrected this to Robert Pattinson, the Twilight brain rot is REAL pic.twitter.com/Tmgfk8dglz — Gail Jo 🌙 (@itsmojo_jojo) June 8, 2023

it’s so funny that robert pattinson is trending because pat robertson died and none of us can read — 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 💙💚 (@seasonalOREO) June 8, 2023

When news broke early this morning that Robertson — who once blamed gay people for 9/11 — had died at the ripe old age of 93, those quickly scrolling through Twitter confused the creator of the Christian Broadcasting Network with the Twilight actor. Again, these are not the same people. One man claimed Hurricane Katrina happened because of the abortion rate in the U.S. and that travelers could get AIDS from towels in Kenya. The other is a delightful weirdo who’s masturbated on screen a total of four times (so far) and likes to tell fake stories about dead clowns on daytime talk shows.

The world probably won’t miss one of them, but we’d be lost without the visionary who once sold “drugs” (to his friends) that ended up just being sawdust shavings with Febreze on them.

Still, now that we know all is well and Pattinson is safely tucked away living his best oddball life, let’s laugh at our momentary panic attack via these tweets.

rip robert pattinson :( — conet project vol. 6 (happy hardcore remix) (@revhowardarson) June 8, 2023

the WHIPLASH i got this morning thinking Robert Pattinson had died just to learn it was “hell-just-turned-up-the-flames” Pat Robertson was insane. Anyways, happy pride xx — Jack (@jackisabsent) June 8, 2023

I love my brain because basically it's been telling me all day that Robert Pattinson has died, which would be sad, and it unscrambles and I see again that Pat Robertson died, which is awesome. — Jared Christopher Kelley 🏳️‍🌈 (@jaredChrstphrK) June 8, 2023

I keep reading Pat Robertson as Robert Pattinson 🥴 — Nessa 🍄🌷 (@NessaWessa__) June 8, 2023

scrolled too fast thought it said robert pattinson I almost puked https://t.co/UHSIhdaBXh — alexis (@daiquiriheiress) June 8, 2023

In my borderline dyslexia I thought y'all were saying that Robert Pattinson had died and I was momentarily devastated about it. — Ashley Winter MD || Urologist (@AshleyGWinter) June 8, 2023