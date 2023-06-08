Pat Robertson Is Dead At 93 And People Have All Kinds Of Thoughts

Prominent televangelist and Christian media mogul Pat Robertson has died at age 93. Despite losing the 1988 primary race to George W. Bush, the longtime host of The 700 Club was an influential figure in the Republican Party for decades where he stoked the fire of culture war issues that persist to this day. In later years, Robertson became more infamous for his controversial remarks following the 9/11 attacks and the devastating earthquakes in Haiti.

Via NBC News:

In the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Roberson and fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell were harshly condemned for appearing to put blame on abortion doctors, feminists, gay people and the American Civil Liberties Union. Robertson came under fire in 2010 for falsely claiming that the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti that year was caused by enslaved Black people who made a “pact with the Devil” in the 18th century as they fought for liberation from French colonizers.

However, more recently, Robertson has espoused some surprising thoughts for a conservative thought leader. He notably instructed the Republican Party to “move on” from Donald Trump following the 2020 election and even went so far as to call the former president “erratic.” A few months later, Robertson took a bold stance by calling out the police officer who shot Daunte Wright. The 700 Club host didn’t buy the officer’s excuse that he accidentally mistook his gun for a taser.

Despite those deviations, Robertson fell back in line with the Republican orthodox and would later come out of retirement in February 2022 to claim that Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade the Ukraine.

Following the news of Robertson’s death, the televangelist began to trend on Twitter where his incendiary remarks on hot button issues were clearly not forgotten. You can see some of the reactions below:

The left isn’t “dancing on Pat Robertson’s grave” we’re just having a nice little drag show on it. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson has died. I need to break this out again. pic.twitter.com/fTHYxHlcgs — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson has died. He said gay people caused hurricanes and wore special rings which spread AIDS, and that gay marriage was worse than murder. He's survived by this poster on the wall of Mike Pence's bedroom pic.twitter.com/Shf5NThGZk — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 8, 2023

It's ok to express your joy that Pat Robertson is dead. He was a devout Christian who believed that he would get his just reward – and I'm sure that's exactly what's happening. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson was a hateful hypocrite and voice of Christian nationalism. He blamed 9/11 on gay people (because Pat's God was so angry with them He wanted to murder thousands of Americans) and he scolded his followers about gambling even though he owned racehorses. Good riddance. https://t.co/Rx9qt6AOJW — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson has died at 93. Never forget what Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell Sr. said after 9/11. pic.twitter.com/PSu3ynGSBO — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) June 8, 2023

Headline: "Pat Robertson has died at the ag–" Me: pic.twitter.com/7ODIveZsF8 — DiZ Tourtian (@da_infamous_DiZ) June 8, 2023

The only appropriate Pat Robertson obituary pic.twitter.com/rfixgrmhZt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 8, 2023

(Via NBC News)