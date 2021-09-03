In a solid move that proves he takes the health and safety of his fans seriously, Patton Oswalt has pulled four dates from his upcoming comedy tour after venues refused to put COVID restrictions in place despite the continue rise in cases from the Delta variant. Oswalt wanted proof of vaccination and a recent negative test before allowing audiences to enter, and while most venues complied with the reasonable request, others did not.

“I’ll give you one guess as to which state it was,” Oswalt said in an Instagram video announcing the canceled tour dates. While that state was, of course, Florida, it wasn’t the only one. Oswalt also had to pull a show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Via Variety:

“This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases. I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy,” the performer said. “Hopefully in the future we can rebook those, when sanity holds sway again.”

You can Oswalt’s Instagram video below:

For anyone planning to catch “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready To Laugh?” comedy tour and live in the affected states, here are the dates that have been pulled:

12/27 – Fort Lauderdale

12/29 – Orlando

12/30 – Clearwater

1/7 – Salt Lake City

If you’d like Patton to return to your city, get the jab and mask up until the cases go down. It’s that easy.

(Via Patton Oswalt on Instagram)