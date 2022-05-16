Patton Oswalt’s well-known for his predictions in the nerd-culture realm, but it’s almost impossible to avoid the serious issues out there, too, mostly because they keep hitting the U.S. in the face, at places that should be safe. Sadly, not even grocery stores are immune from mass shootings, and over the weekend, Buffalo, New York was ground central for what appeared to be a racially-motivated attack by a gun-wielding, manifesto-writing suspect who took 10 lives. Oswalt isn’t afraid to hop into the political realm at times, including the gun-control subject (he’s done so on a few occasions over the years), but his Sunday tweet packed a lot of punch into less than 280 characters. It’s a lot.

“We don’t need gun control,” Oswalt tweeted. “We just need to avoid churches, malls, supermarkets, mosques, concerts, synagogues, cinemas, parks, pre-schools, middle schools, high schools, college campuses, mass transportation, the outdoors in general… (1/513)”

The “(1/513),” of course, doesn’t suggest (as it is commonly used) a lengthy thread that actually exists. Rather, the suggestion is that the mass shootings will continue (and they could continue everywhere), which is a fair assumption to make. And there seems to be no stopping these shootings from happening, since no amount of on-site security guards could possibly keep grocery stores safe. The same goes for (also this weekend) the California church attacked by a gunman, who killed five people before being detained by parishioners.

The weekend’s two mass shootings have reignited the gun-control arguments with no resolution in sight. In other words, The Onion’s own “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens” article has more reasons for circulation.