Former Bill O’Reilly stooge Jesse Watters spends much of his days irritating Geraldo Rivera on Fox News’ The Five, but things took an even more awkward turn than usual for the guy who asked Mel Gibson about The Slap. Last week, everyone but one of the The Five panelists were left aghast when Watters began to relate how he “romanced” a co-worker who was fifteen years his junior. He was 39 at the time (only a few years ago) and married to his first wife, Noelle Watters.

And Jesse still decided to pursue Emma DiGiovine. Even worse, he did so in a very stalker-y way. Jesse persuaded her to climb into his car in a way that’s sure to set off some Stranger Danger alarms for all Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt viewers. Via Huff Post, Jesse proudly told his co-workers about how he tricked Emma into letting him drive her home: through sabotage. This is one for the books, alright.

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, let the air out of her tires.” Watters proudly admitted. “She couldn’t go anywhere, she needed a lift. I said ‘Hey you need a lift?’ She got right into the car.”

Not great! The extra unsettling twist here is that Emma and Jesse exchanged wedding vows in 2020. Here they are, doing the couple thing together. Hmm.

So, is Emma, uh, aware of the situation? “No, she doesn’t know the story,” Watters conceded. However, “Now she does.”

Jesse continued to insist that his shady methods are just fine because his story “has a happy ending.” Yikes.

