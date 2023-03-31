There was a time, if you can believe it, when Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson was just a background character on Saturday Night Live. Now, the comedian has gone where no other recent SNL alum has gone before…to talk smack on a podcast while wearing a beanie.

To be fair, Davidson has been through a fair share of scrutiny throughout his final years on SNL. It all began when Davidson embarked on a whirlwind engagement with Ariana Grande back in 2018. Since then, he was linked to Kim Kardashian, EmRata, and even…Ice Spice? Turned out that one was false, though. But not far-fetched!

So why is everyone so interested in Davidson’s love life? He sure as heck doesn’t know! Davidson sat down with Jon Bernthal to have an honest discussion about stardom in the internet age, and how the media circus around Davidson’s love life confuses him. “I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he began. He then added that it has been hard for him to be taken seriously due to his obsession with his personal life.

Davidson continued, saying that he is just a regular guy who meets his many potential suitors at his place of work. “I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened,” he explained. This is true, mostly because it’s hard to imagine any sort of instance where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have actually met besides when she hosted SNL. What if they had a chance encounter at Whole Foods?!

Despite the increase in interest, Davidson still believes that he is acting and dating a regular amount, and anyone who cares this much is the real weirdo. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.” Surely it’s not all we all talk about. But hey, it’s either this or Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial, so leave it up to the readers!

The comedian then admitted that he felt like a “loser” when his dating life was brought up on SNL. “When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark — the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you,” he explained. “It was a really difficult thing to do. You feel insecure. You feel like a small person,” he added. He left the series in 2022 after almost eight years.

While the comedian is still making headlines, he has been trying to keep it pretty low-key since leaving SNL last year (after the Kardashian breakup). Now, he has his own show alongside Edie Falco, where there probably won’t be any romance rumors there. Unless Furio Guinta shows up.

The full episode of Real Ones with Jon Bernthal is up on his Patreon, but you can check out a preview here.

