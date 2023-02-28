The Pete Davidson dating rumors continue to have Twitter in a chokehold.

The Saturday Night Live alumn has been linked to everyone from actress Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber, singer Ariana Grande, and recently, model Emily Ratajkowski. But, the latest round of romance gossip involving Davidson has some fans completely losing their sh*t on social media.

On Tuesday, the Instagram meme account @itsfinisher shared a post linking Davidson to 23-year-old rapper Ice Spice whose real name is Isis Gaston. She’s best known for her 2022 breakout hit “Munch,” and for being one of North West’s favorite artists — so, kinda rude, Pete.

Naturally, the Twittersphere was in an uproar over the whole thing.

PETE DAVIDSON IS DATING ICE SPICE?????? NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/61Eq3BgpTK — sofia (@kihyunoi) February 28, 2023

pete davidson is dating ice spice pic.twitter.com/z3LqeS4HMC — K✮ tlou spoliers (@hovseofbIack) February 28, 2023

just heard about the ice spice and pete davidson dating rumors pic.twitter.com/DAXlC250Pp — big mack 💗 (@mackinzie_james) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson dating ice spice? Streets is done ☠️😭 pic.twitter.com/oOHo3EHrGA — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 27, 2023

But fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on where you stand), the post shared by @itsfinisher was confirmed to be a joke intended for “entertainment purposes only.” In fact, Davidson is likely already in a relationship with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. The pair have been vacationing together in Hawaii, hitting up NASCAR events this year, and packing on the PDA on trips to Universal studios since the beginning of 2023.

Despite the romance rumors being debunked, it’s probably going to take Twitter a while to recover from this close call.

JUST FOUND OUT THE ICE SPICE AND PETE DAVIDSON RUMORS ARE FALSE pic.twitter.com/Zy1gxnFuKR — austin ben (@HoppingLlama) February 28, 2023

ice spice not dating no pete davidson stop playing it’s not good to joke about serious matters . pic.twitter.com/SnRfddOw70 — niya (@nastyyera) February 27, 2023

Via Newsweek