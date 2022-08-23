Piers Morgan’s still perhaps best known stateside for his on-air temper tantrum over Meghan Markle, and he never sure seems to miss an opportunity to bash Prince Harry’s wife. The pro-monarchy braggadochio previously trashed her revelations about racially-charged bad vibes from the Royals, and amid all of his trolling, Piers also mentioned that Meghan was guilty of “ghosting” him after a pub date back in the day. He also lost it over her book, and it’s clear that (as the kids say) she lives in Piers’ head rent free.

People generally laugh at Piers when he rages over Meghan, and he’s living up to his reputation with his response to a very personal and emotional story. On Meghan’s new Spotify podcast (Archetypes), the Duchess of Sussex revealed that, while she and Prince Harry toured South Africa with their son, Archie, the heater in his bedroom sparked a fire. Despite the heaviness of that day and all of the tears that followed, Meghan was still required to make her scheduled royal appearance that evening, and she commented (via Newsweek) upon the whacked-out nature of those priorities:

“Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there. “And we came back. And of course, as a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’ “I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”

Piers saw the story circulating on Twitter, and four minutes after the initial link to an ITV News story, he was already criticizing Meghan. “Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?” Piers wrote. “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them.” He further branded her “shameless & pathetic.”

As one might expect, people hopped all over Piers for clearly obsessing and thirsting over Meghan to this very day.

And still, Meghan’s still living her best life in Montecito while Piers rages.