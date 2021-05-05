Piers Morgan may have left Good Morning Britain following his on-air temper tantrum over Meghan Markle, but he’s still got his Daily Mail column, and when he’s not popping off over frozen yogurt, he’s gotta keep his anger-bear brand alive. Piers’ latest rager of an article sees him aghast at Meghan daring to write a children’s book, called The Bench, that’s timed for a Father’s Day release. The book, which was inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with their son, Archie, also contains drawings of a “red-headed soldier,” which is all too much for the pro-Monarchy Piers.

Piers, who is obviously still very salty about Meghan “ghosting” him after a pub date several years ago, promoted his newest thanking-the-haters sentiment with a tweet, in which Piers reveals that he’s still very angry about Meghan and Harry discussing why they fled to the U.S. and alleging racist statements from Royal family members.

“How the hell can Meghan ‘I hate royalty but call me Duchess’ Markle preach about father-child relationships,” Piers ranted in a tweet. “[W]hen she’s disowned her own Dad, and wrecked her husband’s relationship with his?”

How the hell can Meghan 'I hate royalty but call me Duchess' Markle preach about father-child relationships when she's disowned her own Dad, and wrecked her husband's relationship with his?https://t.co/pY9gJKfbFG pic.twitter.com/AnXACnDdui — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2021

Within the column, Piers doesn’t appear to have read Meghan’s book, only the promotional announcement, to which he “laughed out loud” and scoffed at her description of the book as “through an inclusive lens”:

Ms Markle proudly informed us that her debut literary tome captures ‘the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.’ She added: ‘This representation was particularly important to me … and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.’ This doesn’t seem like someone overly keen to operate ‘an inclusive lens’ to me. In fact, it seems a singularly EX-clusive lens. As for Harry, he trashed his father Prince Charles in the same interview, moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to. And unforgivably, he did this as Charles was desperately worried about HIS father, Prince Philip, who was lying seriously ill in hospital and later died.

Let’s just say that people find Piers’ ongoing, anger-fueled obsession with Meghan to be quite amusing. Yes, it really does seem like Meghan deciding not to speak to Piers after having a drink is his “villain origin story,” and now, she’s truly “living rent free in his head.” The fact that he’s looked the other way from Prince Andrew’s well-documented association with Jeffrey Epstein also got some airtime from Twitter users, and the term “restraining order” surfaced as well.

it’s so funny to me that meghan markle going for one drink with piers morgan is this man’s villain origin story lmao get over it piers you big snowflake https://t.co/ygmg5MZrr6 — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) May 5, 2021

Prince Andrew victimizes children. *crickets from Piers Morgan* Meghan Markle writes a children’s book. Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/TANSGteJB5 — dailyL (@dailylaney) May 4, 2021

Meghan Markle watching Piers Morgan obsess over her all while being unbothered and living rent free in his head pic.twitter.com/yDWUorX51C — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 4, 2021

Meghan Markle was educated at Northwestern University, an advocate for gender equality with the United Nations and is a global ambassador for world vision Canada. Piers Morgan never went to university, faked war photographs and was accused of hacking phones. It shows. pic.twitter.com/3nt4xD1aST — Joseph Cornforth (@JosephCornforth) May 4, 2021

Piers Morgan, every time he’s remembers he’s trash and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex never wanted him. Get a life porky pig. pic.twitter.com/UjcUL6lnoX — Alexia Blu (@blu_alexia) May 5, 2021

What Meghan Markle should do next is write book titled.. “The Day I Met Piers Morgan and he become obsessed with my life” – by The Duchess of Sussex — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) May 4, 2021

The UK peeps who wrote a bunch of books on Meghan Markle, who they never met, are mad & questioning Meghan’s motives for writing a poem as a children’s book. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h3alzEYlZh — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) May 5, 2021

I’m not being funny… Meghan Markle needs a restraining order against piers Morgan… this is beyond me https://t.co/m5rkt7RDMx — rachel chinouriri (@rachelchinourir) May 4, 2021

And Meghan’s still living her life in Montecito with her family while Piers rages.