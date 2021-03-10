Is Piers Morgan simply petty, or is he the pettiest? If anyone thought he would decide to quietly meditate for a day after leaving Good Morning Britain, well… no one believed that would happen. Taking a breather from talking isn’t in Piers’ nature, and he woke up on his first day as a free agent to thank his haters while doubling down on the venom that he’s aimed at Meghan Markle. His ride-or-die stance for the British Monarchy has been accentuated with his dismissal of racially-charged remarks from unidentified members of the Royal Family, and he’s repeatedly expressed disbelief over Meghan feeling suicidal. As it turns out, people are now remembering that not only did Piers briefly hang out with Meghan over five years ago (which suggests an extra-petty spin on his beef), but he also publicly complained about her not wanting to see him anymore.

This is a particularly rich detail, given that Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford prompted Piers to storm off set while asking, “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, and yet you continue to trash her.” Yep, Piers never heard from Meghan again after they visited a pub together in 2016, and that seems very telling when one considers his attitude. Is there video of him admitting that she “ghosted” him? You’d better believe it, and the video clip is now back in circulation. As Piers revealed on the Late Late Show (in Ireland in 2018), the two met for drinks, apparently on the same 2016 night when she also met Prince Harry. As Piers freely admitted on-air, Meghan “ghosted” him, so it seems that the two never spoke again?

Now, Piers is being called out for throwing a years-long tantrum and publicly trashing Meghan for years over his booty-hurt feelings.

"Meghan Markle ghosted me." What in the Judge Frollo?! Of course. I knew it. White men like Piers Morgan are racist as shit, but privately obsess over Black women. He left Good Morning Britain because he knew his credibility was shit. Bye, ashy.

Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan, literally the one time they met, before she ghosted him, after which he lost his ever-loving mind & made it his (failed) life mission to destroy her. — Ms. P Loves to Read (@MsPerry103) March 10, 2021

As far as I can tell, Piers Morgan has spent years publicly bullying Meghan Markle because she rejected and subsequently ‘ghosted’ him. The kind of anger displayed by Piers over this is exactly why it can be so scary to reject a man’s advances towards you. — Sophie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SophieJane96x) March 10, 2021

So basically Piers Morgan got ghosted by Meghan Markle 6 years ago and decided to devote his entire career to trying to ruin her relationship with her fella hahahahaha — 🌹 layla 🌹 (@laylamcccc) March 8, 2021

“Meghan Markle ghosted me”

He’s clearly never gotten over it, he’s then had to watch their relationship blossom and go from strength to strength.. and he’s thrived off the media hating on them. Mr Morgan is one hell of a jealous bitter ex & he’s not even an ex🤣 piss off piers 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/3gahHkXfLe — Chelsie Shaw (@ChelsieShawxx) March 10, 2021

Fast forward to today, and Piers is being tailed by the paparazzi and seemingly loving it. Sky News caught up with him while he complained even more about Meghan. “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth,” he insisted. “And I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.” Piers then tried to paint himself as a defender of free speech while declaring, “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it… I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.” Watch the video below.