Piers Morgan may very well regret finally going too far with his endlessly controversial stances. This time, he launched a vigorous defense of the British Royal Family after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey to tell-all. He first got thrashed by a Black Good Morning Britain colleague because his defense dismissed what Meghan described as troublesome remarks that appeared to be racially charged, and which led the couple to leave the U.K. for California. Piers also stormed off set when confronted by a co-host about the seemingly personal nature of Piers’ beef with Meghan, who he briefly dated, and as Alex Bereford declared, “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off.”

CNN now reports that Piers is now officially leaving the ITV building (for good) following his storm-off episode. The decision to leave (by official word) was made by Piers, although the ITV network that hosts Good Morning Britain accepted the decision:

Piers Morgan, who prompted furious controversy and an investigation from the UK’s media regulator over his sharply critical comments of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, will depart “Good Morning Britain,” ITV abruptly announced Tuesday. “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said in a short statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

In addition to Piers’ callous disregard for the racial aspect of this story, much of the mountain of backlash surrounding the co-host involved his disbelief over Meghan feeling suicidal during her time with the Royal Family — “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report,” he tweeted, and expressed the same sentiment on air — which led to an enormous outpouring of complaints to ITV. Meghan very plainly had expressed gratitude toward Harry, who she credited with saving her life, and a great deal of public sentiment sits on her side. As Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday, U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom was investigating Piers’ on-air remarks after receiving 41,015 complaints about violations of “harm and offence” rules.

