Nearly two weeks later, Donald Trump is still stomping mad over his interview with Piers Morgan, and the British TV host is absolutely loving it. Morgan stopped by Fox & Friends on Monday morning where he fielded questions from Steve Doocy and the gang about the former president’s ongoing tantrum.

In Trump’s latest statement, he wrote, “Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great! Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray.”

Morgan couldn’t help but laugh at the whole thing as Trump essentially tried to claim that the interview had both huge ratings yet also somehow bombed.

“I think you know you’ve got a great interview when a recently departed president of the United States issues not one, not two, but three statements so far about the interview. All of them with conflicting reports from his mind about how he thinks it went,” Morgan said.

After basking in getting under Trump’s skin, Morgan attempted to lower the temperature by addressing the former president who routinely watches Fox & Friends. As Morgan explains to Trump, the promo that he’s so mad about worked because people tuned in, and more importantly, they didn’t think Trump looked that bad.

“Everyone I know who watched it actually thought you came out of it really well,” Morgan said via Mediaite. “So why you are going completely crackers at a 30-second promo?… I simply used a promo to sell the interview to get people to watch. It worked! Everybody watched!”

(Via Piers Morgan Uncensored on Twitter)