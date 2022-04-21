Piers Morgan (who was the inaugural Celebrity Apprentice winner, back in the day) is now giving blow-by-blows of ex-President Trump’s raging responses after he huffily stormed out of their combative interview. Do you love to see it? It’s certainly something.

Let’s catch up a bit because the last 24 hours on this subject have been a blur. Piers revealed a promotional clip for his new interview with Trump, and let’s just say that things grew contentious. Trump reportedly grew belligerent and stormed out when Piers dared to remind him that he lost the 2020 election. The New York Post detailed how Trump threw a tantrum, in which he addressed Piers as a “fool” at least half a dozen times. And then Team Trump claimed that the promo was edited to make Trump look more tantrum-y than he actually appeared to be in real time.

Morgan, who knows a thing or two about storming off set himself, stuck to his story while cheekily borrowing one of Trump’s favorite terms to insist that Trump was the one who was dropping “fake news.”

End of story? No freaking way. Trump then released another statement (via Daily Mail), in which he strangely declared that “I don’t believe Piers is a complete slimeball, but he lost a lot of credibility.” Trump went on to accuse Piers’ of being “potentially fraudulent,” and then Trump added, “Piers is off to a bad start, but thanks to me, he may get a final burst of big ratings before it all comes crashing down!”

With all of that back patting out of the way, Piers is clearly thrilled with this turn of events for his new Talk TV program. He tweeted about Trump’s new statement and declared that being un-slimeballed “is relationship progress.”

BREAKING: I’m told President Trump has just issued another statement about me confirming I am NOT a slime-ball. I feel this is relationship progress. 🤣 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2022

Then Piers hopped back over to the New York Post, where he whipped out a new letter to Trump, and yes, he tore into the reality star: