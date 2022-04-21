After watching a clip of Donald Trump’s upcoming interview with Piers Morgan in which the former president may or may not have stormed off, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough completely lost his composure and broke down with laughter after one particular exchange. In the now viral clip showing a seemingly testy face-off between Trump and Morgan, the British host pushed back on Trump’s claims that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, which did not go over well. Trump got so heated that he said to Morgan, “I don’t believe you’re real,” and that’s when Scarborough can be heard laughing uncontrollably during the clip.

“This is how alternative his reality has become,” Scarborough said while barely holding it together. “He’s asked a question about reality and his response is, ‘I don’t believe you’re real.’ Who says that?!”

The Morning Joe host then resumed laughing so hard that he had to take off his glasses and wipe tears from his eyes as co-host Mika Brzezinski tried to get the segment back on track. However, once Scarborough regained his composure, he offered a pretty interesting perspective on what the Morgan interview signifies for Trump’s hopes of running for president again in 2024. Via Mediaite:

“The Murdochs are quietly — not so quietly — moving closer and closer to DeSantis. People close to them know that they’re ready to throw it all behind Ron DeSantis. They’re ready to move on from Trump,” the Morning Joe host continued. “Even if it didn’t go down the way the promo suggested it did, it reveals a much bigger tell and that is that the Murdochs are blindsiding Donald Trump. The parade is moving on.”

You can see Scarborough losing it over Trump’s interview with Morgan around the 19:00 mark below:

(Via Mediaite)