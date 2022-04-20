For years, Piers Morgan has proudly boasted that he’s chummy with Donald J. Trump. Every now and then, the Meaghan Markle-hating British journalist criticizes him, but he’s more loath to do things like repeatedly tweet a cartoon image of him giving the former president a rim job. Perhaps that’s why Trump granted him an interview, and though the chat won’t air in full until April 25 (airing on Fox Nation in the U.S.), we already know it didn’t go so swimmingly.

A brief preview of the one-on-one was dropped on Wednesday, but it spoiled what will surely be the most explosive part: Trump walked out. What did Morgan do to earn such ire? He dared point out that he didn’t win re-election in 2020.

“I think I’m a very honest man… much more honest than you, actually,” Trump told Piers in response to his correct accusations. At one point, Morgan reminded him it “was a free and fair election,” then added, “You lost.” Trump shot back, “Only a fool would believe that.”

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan replied.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump told him.

When Morgan pointed out that Trump hasn’t “produced the hard evidence” of his tall claims, Trump told him, quasi-psychedelically, “I don’t think you’re real.”

As Trump stood up, abruptly ending the interview, he repeatedly called him “dishonest,” adding that he was “a fool! And you haven’t studied.”

As per The New York Post, that wasn’t quite the end of the interview. Morgan said that, despite also calling him a “fool” six more times than seen in the preview, he did return to his seat to remind him of a much more provable claim: that he scored a hole-in-one a few weeks back, news so important it warranted one of his rinky-dink press releases. Having done that, he shot Morgan a “hateful” and then split.