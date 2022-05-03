Life has been strange and Mad Libs-y for a while now, but every now and then a story breaks through that’s so out-there that it could shake even the most jaded individual. One such case happened on Tuesday, when police arrested a man who climbed a giant tower. While Instagramming (allegedly). To protest abortion. And who goes by “Pro-Life Spiderman.”

The man, later identified as one Maison Des Champs (sounds legit), was spotted scaling San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower, which stands a whopping 1,070 feet and 61 stories. By the time he’d reached the top, police were ready and waiting to take him into custody. He faces two misdemeanor charges: one for trespassing, the other for ignoring police orders to stop.

When apprehended, Des Champs revealed his motive: He was protesting the leaked Supreme Court draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito, in which he signaled that Roe v. Wade was likely to be overturned. A rock climber and anti-abortion activist, he claimed that he’d recently started protesting the procedure by scaling skyscrapers. And then there’s his aforementioned alias, which might not please the other Spider-Men out there.

Though many would surely not agree with his politics, pretty much everyone can agree that this is an impressive feat, as you can see in the videos below.

UPDATE: A person who climbed Salesforce Tower in San Francisco was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper. https://t.co/c6wZEePcBn pic.twitter.com/B2RVad7OXH — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 3, 2022

BREAKING: The man climbing the Salesforce Tower has made it to the top and has been arrested. His name is Madison DeChamps and he describes himself as a “Pro-Life Spider-Man.” pic.twitter.com/O6TbKAhqE8 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 3, 2022

(Via ABC7)