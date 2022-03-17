At the end of February, the official Spider-Man Twitter account dropped an image that Marvel fans needed to see come to life regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Namely, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland recreating the Spider-Man pointing meme. The photo went over huge with fans who declared it the greatest thing on the internet.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/HMKXn3QqC9 pic.twitter.com/eY7J5GuODg — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) February 23, 2022

After hiding his involvement in No Way Home, Garfield has been an open book about the highly secretive production, and while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, he revealed that recreating the meme was a top priority. In fact, all three Spider-Men barely had time to get on their tights before they were thrust in front of a camera for the hilarious photo.

“Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything,” Garfield said. “We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other, and I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches.”

While it’s fascinating to hear how obsessed Marvel was with bringing the Spider-Man pointing meme to life, unfortunately, Garfield didn’t reveal the answer to the greatest Spidey mystery of them all: Who wore a fake butt in their Spidey suit for No Way Home? Tom Holland can’t just drop that kind of information and leave people hanging.