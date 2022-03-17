Movies

The Spider-Man Meme Was A Top Priority On ‘No Way Home’ Set, According To Andrew Garfield

by: Twitter

At the end of February, the official Spider-Man Twitter account dropped an image that Marvel fans needed to see come to life regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Namely, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland recreating the Spider-Man pointing meme. The photo went over huge with fans who declared it the greatest thing on the internet.

After hiding his involvement in No Way Home, Garfield has been an open book about the highly secretive production, and while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, he revealed that recreating the meme was a top priority. In fact, all three Spider-Men barely had time to get on their tights before they were thrust in front of a camera for the hilarious photo.

“Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything,” Garfield said. “We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other, and I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches.”

While it’s fascinating to hear how obsessed Marvel was with bringing the Spider-Man pointing meme to life, unfortunately, Garfield didn’t reveal the answer to the greatest Spidey mystery of them all: Who wore a fake butt in their Spidey suit for No Way Home? Tom Holland can’t just drop that kind of information and leave people hanging.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×