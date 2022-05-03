Whoopi Goldberg delivered a fiery and passionate defense of abortion rights while reacting to a leaked draft that revealed the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Goldberg’s comments arrived during Tuesday morning’s episode of The View, where the host did not hold back her thoughts on the devastating effects the SCOTUS decision will unleash. Part history lesson, part emotional plea, Goldberg tore into the Religious Right for throwing women’s safety and health out the window.

“Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal, okay?” Goldberg said. “Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms — public bathrooms — who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean.

As Goldberg became more heated, she continued, “There’s nothing to do with your religion. This is not a religious issue. This is a human issue.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg: "Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It's not something people do lightly." "If you don't have the wherewithal to understand that … then you're not looking out for me as a human being … and that is not okay." pic.twitter.com/u1DPPSp0Zm — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2022

After laying out the history of Roe v. Wade, Goldberg went to work dismantling the notion that getting an abortion is “easy” or something that women do on a whim. She chastised anyone who approaches the delicate subject without a shred of human decency:

If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make. If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with “I know how hard this must be for you” — If you’re starting it by telling me that you’re going to burn in Hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not. And that is not okay.

Co-host Joy Behar also pitched in with her thoughts, and she’s not liking what she’s seeing. “I worry that this is just the beginning,” Behar said via Mediaite. “Next, they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe, maybe … Brown versus Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit, so I see fascism down the line here.”

(Via The View on Twitter)