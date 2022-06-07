Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene are facing intense scrutiny following Monday’s indictment of several members of the Proud Boys for their involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. As reported by CBS News, these are the “most aggressive charges” to be handed down following the MAGA insurrection. However, people are zeroing in on a curious line in the indictment that sounds very familiar. Namely the use of term “1776 RETURNS.”

According to the indictment, in December 2020, Tarrio and the Proud Boys members conspired to obstruct and stop the counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. An unnamed individual sent Tarrio a document entitled “1776 RETURNS,” which described a plan to occupy multiple buildings in Washington, D.C., including congressional office buildings. Using encrypted messaging programs, the indicted Proud Boys are accused of discussing their plans for the rally and beyond.

The 1776 theme was used by both Boebert and Greene in the lead-up to the attack. On January 5, Greene told Newsmax that Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally is “our 1776 moment.” As for Boebert, on the morning of January 6, she tweeted, “Today is 1776.” Now, that phrasing has popped up in documents pertaining to the Proud Boys involvement in the planning and execution of stopping the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

On social media, users have been quick to point out the 1776 connection, which seems like much more than just mere coincidence. You can see examples of Boebert and Greene getting called out below:

(Via CBS News)