Barry star/pretend assassin Bill Hader is drawing nothing but praise (in retrospect) from his ex-girlfriend, The O.C.‘s Rachel Bilson. The pair had a bit of a pandemic romance — well, that’s actually not quite true. It was more like a pandemic breakup. The couple was spotted in late fall 2019 grabbing coffee in Bill’s old stomping grounds (Tulsa, Oklahoma), and by summer 2020, the two broke up with Bilson eventually surfacing her sadness (on her podcast, Broad Ideas) on what it feels like to end a relationship during quarantine.

As Bilson (via Vanity Fair) previously described, that breakup “was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.” She added that the initial breakup “hurt like a motherf*cker,” but in the end, she realized, “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.'” The dust has apparently settled, and Bilson now has more cheerful things to say about Bill. More specifically, she’s declaring that he shares BDE energy with fellow ex-SNL guy Pete Davidson.

Bilson hosted 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman on Broad Ideas, and the subject of Bill came up with Dorfman asking Bilson about the biggest thing that she misses about the relationship. Via Page Six, the Hart of Dixie actress blurted out, “His big d*ck.”

This prompted much laughter on the podcast episode, to which Bilson further offered, “We can keep that… And cut, let’s move on.” There’s been no comment yet from Camp Hader, but he’s probably not mad about it.

