The ‘Barry’ Season 2 Trailer Is Full Of Rage, Regret, And NoHo Hank

Barry season one had a “perfect ending,” so much so that we asked where the HBO series (one of our favorites from 2018) could go after [finale spoiler that I dare not spoil for anyone who hasn’t watched it yet]. Besides, the answer can be found in the season two trailer above. There’s more acting classes, more Barry living two lives, and best of all, more NoHo Hank. Also, Bill Hader rocks a five o’clock shadow this season, so you know things are about to get intense.

“There’s still some good comedy,” Hader (who, along with co-star Henry Winkler, won an Emmy for his performance) said about season two. “But I think, just for the virtue of Barry’s character and what he does for a living, and how we’ve chosen to portray it — which is him becoming a little more sensitive to what he does for a living and how it’s affecting people and himself — it starts to get darker. You sit in a writers room and you go, ‘Well, I guess this is what would happen next.’ And everyone just stares at each other like, oh sh*t!”

“Darker” than what happened in the penultimate episode? I’m scared… but intrigued. Barry returns to HBO on March 31. For more on Barry, part of the current golden age of assassin shows, check out our interview with Hader.