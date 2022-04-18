What we have on our hands here is a classic Good News, Bad News situation.

The good news is that Barry is back, finally, almost three full years after the end of season two, with enough real-world events packed between the dates to make the gap feel somehow both shorter and massively longer than it was. It’s good when good shows are back. Barry is a good show. It was good in its first two seasons and, I am pleased to report, it is still really good in its upcoming third season. Maybe even better than ever. There’s always been a balancing of dark and light at play here, which can be tricky to nail, with one building and building like a balloon filling with air until the other comes along and punctures it. It appears that the show’s solution to that is “just commit fully to both.” Bold, brave, and deeply silly. I respect it.

This, however, brings us to the bad news: No one on the show is doing too great right now. Everyone has a lot going on, much of it murder-related, all thanks to two seasons of the show and its characters trying to keep the light and dark separated to whatever degree they can as long as they can, and then… I mean, just failing pretty hard at it. Worlds are colliding now, fast and hard, with those light and dark aspects along for the ride. It’s pretty impressive, honestly. I realize as I’m typing this that what I identified as bad news is actually just more good news. This is a decent problem to have.

A refresher will help, though, probably. Again, three years and various global calamities will fuzzy things up pretty good. A season two rewatch is ideal, and doable considering it is just eight 30-ish-minutes episodes, but let’s hit the highlights, quickly:

Barry (Bill Hader) just took out most of the Burmese and Bolivian mob in a monastery shootout during a hunt for Fuches (Stephen Root), who a) had just negotiated a truce between the gangs, and b) revealed to Gene (Henry Winkler) that Barry was responsible for the death of Detective Moss, Gene’s girlfriend

Sally (Sarah Goldberg) just delivered a career-making performance in a play she wrote about her abusive relationship, although she altered the story at the last minute, on the stage, to make herself a hero instead of a victim, facts and truth be damned

My beloved NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) was left as the last man standing in the mob war, thanks to Barry’s monastery massacre, which the higher-ups think Hank pulled off alone

Barry may or may not have framed Hank for Moss’s murder

It was a lot. And it explains the thing I said earlier about no one doing too great. Because of the murders. I cannot stress this last part enough.

Season three picks up pretty much in the aftermath of season two. Barry is depressed about, well, all of it, with one mentor (Fuches) betraying him and another (Gene) about to confront him about the Moss thing. It is generally not a great sign for a character when there are pre-air promotional images of him standing alone in a desert with days of stubble on his face. This is where I would direct you to the top of the screen again. I would not describe anything in that image as an inaccurate portrayal of Barry’s headspace.