It’s been a month and a half since Truth Social, Donald Trump’s attempt at a Twitter clone, had its soft opening, and it hasn’t been going well. Perhaps it will be a late bloomer. Or perhaps it will simply join the long, long list of failed Trump products, like Trump Steak, Trump Shuttle, Trump University, Tour de Trump, and his failed presidential re-election in 2020. Not even Trump himself uses it much. But at least one person who does has some complaints.

That person is Roger Stone, the longtime Republican operative who dresses like a villain from the ‘60s Batman TV show. As per The Daily Beast, Stone thought he could use the alleged free speech service to drop a casual Islamophobic post. “Trump also warns again a growing threat of terrorism by radical Islam mix in the predicted the 9/11 attack,” Stone wrote, along with a picture of an old Trump campaign button.

Alas, Stone’s post wound up being flagged for “sensitive content,” warning users that it “may not be suitable for all audiences” and forcing them to click a button to see Stone’s supposedly inflammatory message.

In a follow-up message, which featured the same image, Stone wrote, “Why would this be censored content on TruthSocial?”

Truth Social reportedly uses artificial intelligence censors to flag content. Indeed, despite claims that it’s a service for those who like unfettered free speech, there are numerous rules, among them that users cannot make posts critical of Trump.

As for Stone, this isn’t the first time he’s gotten into trouble on far right social media services. Last August he was temporarily booted from Gettr, which honcho Jason Miller claimed was a mistake as they were erasing multiple Stone copycat accounts. Stone, though, initially blamed it on his ongoing feud with fellow rightwing whisperer Steve Bannon. But hey, at least someone’s using Truth Social.

(Via The Daily Beast)