As part of his new tough-talking persona that’s already involved promises of slitting throats, wannabe strongman Ron DeSantis is now telling voters on the campaign trail that he’s “absolutely” willing to bomb Mexico. The moment happened during an appearance in Iowa where the Florida governor was asked if he’s open to executing drone strikes on Mexican cartels, and the now 25% more manly candidate latched right onto the red meat.

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis said. When later asked by NBC News to clarify his remarks, America’s most pugilist meatball doubled down on his fighting words.

“I said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country,” DeSantis responded regarding “We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country.”

If all of this talk of bombing Mexico sounds familiar, it’s because Donald Trump reportedly floated the exact same idea earlier this year.

“‘Attacking Mexico,’ or whatever you’d like to call it, is something that President Trump has said he wants ‘battle plans’ drawn for,” a source told Rolling Stone back in April. “He’s complained about missed opportunities of his first term, and there are a lot of people around him who want fewer missed opportunities in a second Trump presidency.”

Even worse, when other GOP members caught wind of Trump’s scheme, they were immediately onboard. Republican congressmen Dan Crenshaw and Mike Waltz introduced a bill “seeking authorization for the use of military force” so the United States could go to “war with the cartels.”

With DeSantis flouting the same plan, the top two candidates in the Republican primary have now made it a point toss around “war” in Mexico if they make into office. That’s a spicy meatball.

(Via NBC News)