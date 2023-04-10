While some members of the GOP might talk a big game about moving away from Donald Trump and embracing potential presidential candidates like Ron DeSantis, make no mistake: Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party. Case in point, the former president has routinely floated the idea of bombing Mexico, and he’s reportedly making it a key campaign promise.

“‘Attacking Mexico,’ or whatever you’d like to call it, is something that President Trump has said he wants ‘battle plans’ drawn for,” a source recently told Rolling Stone. “He’s complained about missed opportunities of his first term, and there are a lot of people around him who want fewer missed opportunities in a second Trump presidency.”

Crazy stuff, right? Apparently not for the GOP. Some Republican politicians are actually trying to make Trump’s harebrained scheme happen by literally starting a war with Mexico. Via Politico:

Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill seeking authorization for the use of military force to “put us at war with the cartels.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he is open to sending U.S. troops into Mexico to target drug lords even without that nation’s permission. And lawmakers in both chambers have filed legislation to label some cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move supported by GOP presidential aspirants.

Meanwhile, America continues to be plagued by mass shootings. What’s the GOP response to that? “We’re not gonna fix it.” (Nothing we can do about it?)

Bombing Mexico, however, that’s totally gonna work. What could go wrong?

(Via Politico)