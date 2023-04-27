Ron DeSantis Fired Back At Disney For Suing Him For Being A D**k

There’s no love lost between Ron DeSantis and Mickey Mouse. The Florida governor has been regularly clashing with the Walt Disney Company for more than a year now, ever since the House of Mouse made it clear that they did not support DeSantis’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. And now they’ve taken their beef to the next level: court!

On Wednesday, Disney filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing “Meatball” Ron and his cronies of waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the company because of their public opposition to his bill and that his actions are now threatening “Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.” For his part, CNN reports that DeSantis — who is currently in the midst of an overseas trip to Jerusalem — doesn’t seem bothered or worried by the suit.

While taking part in a press conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, DeSantis was asked about Disney’s legal action, which he seems to be writing off as meritless.

“I don’t think the suit has merit,” he said. “I think it’s political.” He also seems to think it’s kind of petty. DeSantis claims that Disney is simply “upset that they are actually having to live by the same rules as everybody else,” and that the company’s special taxing district is simply a way for Disney to have “no accountability, no transparency, none of that.”

