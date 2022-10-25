Ron DeSantis is probably going to serve another term as governor of Florida. He’s ahead of his opponent, former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in every major poll. Whether he serves the entire four year stint is another question. A Trump impersonator, he’s become a Trump adversary, possibly gunning for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024. Instead of ignoring the elephant in the room during their big debate on Monday, Crist went right for it — and received a very unusual version of a non-response.

Asked by Florida gov. candidate Charlie Crist (D) if he will commit to serving four years as governor if re-elected, Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses and refuses to directly answer. DeSantis: “The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture right now is Charlie Crist.” pic.twitter.com/tFsIbrjm0s — The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2022

“You’re running for governor,” Crist asked DeSantis point blank. “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?”

DeSantis gave neither, instead struggling, very weirdly, to stare into space. Crist asked him again: “Yes or no, Ron?” DeSantis retained his awkward silence. At one point he tried to blurt something out but Crist talked over him. “It’s not a tough question. It’s a fair question.” Finally, as DeSantis kept stum, he concluded, “He won’t tell ya.”

DeSantis eventually did pipe up, but still dodged the question. “I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear,” he said. “The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

It was a classic DeSantis bulldog attack, filled with name-calling. But he’d already lost all credibility through his bumbling attempt to avoid a germane question, which made him look like a malfunctioning Disney World animatronic robot. His odd gestures prompted a lot of jokes on social media, including from Crist’s own social media account.

This is why the worldwide web was invented https://t.co/D2BeKPrKmO — Emily Krebs (@EmilyKrebs6) October 25, 2022

This is someone who has to fake emotion, and it’s painful to watch him try to follow the coaching he received to somehow try to force the easy confidence that people have when they are comfortable in their own skin. https://t.co/QTpEvrRS6U — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2022

i am just catching up on the DeSantis-Crist debate and OMG Crist: "Yes or no, Ron. Will you serve a full four year term if you're reelected governor of Florida? It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. He won't tell ya." DeSantis: *looks like he's malfunctioning* pic.twitter.com/y1fnua6ZQj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2022

Some, though, didn’t find even a glitchy DeSantis — who’s been criticized for his autocratic ways — funny.

"Vote for me so that I can use this state as a stepping stone." – an unconvincing appeal from a fascist https://t.co/aDnrDvd9cj — Truth Sandwich 🥪🇺🇸😷 🥀✂️ 🇺🇦🌻 (@master_deli) October 25, 2022

Crist was on the attack elsewhere. He slammed him for his “inhumane” Martha’s Vineyard stunt.

Crist hammers Desantis on his Martha’s Vineyard flights. pic.twitter.com/UyZtPHuRcS — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 24, 2022

He even took him to task for bullying kids, which prompted more strange gestures.

After Desantis calls Crist a “worn out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture,” Crist responds by pointing how out Desantis likes to call people names and bully people, like when he yelled at little kids to take their masks off at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/g6WNZGeXuf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2022

Crist also slammed him for his attacks on Florida’s teachers, who he says he doesn’t “respect,” all while DeSantis squirmed.

it may not matter in the end but the Charlie Crist-DeSantis exchange on education was a TKO for Crist pic.twitter.com/6xxcGVZcer — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2022

DeSantis never did respond to the question Crist asked him.