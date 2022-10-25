ron desantis charlie crist
People Thought Ron DeSantis Looked Like A Malfunctioning Robot When He Refused To Answer Charlie Crist About Running In 2024

Ron DeSantis is probably going to serve another term as governor of Florida. He’s ahead of his opponent, former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in every major poll. Whether he serves the entire four year stint is another question. A Trump impersonator, he’s become a Trump adversary, possibly gunning for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024. Instead of ignoring the elephant in the room during their big debate on Monday, Crist went right for it — and received a very unusual version of a non-response.

“You’re running for governor,” Crist asked DeSantis point blank. “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?”

DeSantis gave neither, instead struggling, very weirdly, to stare into space. Crist asked him again: “Yes or no, Ron?” DeSantis retained his awkward silence. At one point he tried to blurt something out but Crist talked over him. “It’s not a tough question. It’s a fair question.” Finally, as DeSantis kept stum, he concluded, “He won’t tell ya.”

DeSantis eventually did pipe up, but still dodged the question. “I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear,” he said. “The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

It was a classic DeSantis bulldog attack, filled with name-calling. But he’d already lost all credibility through his bumbling attempt to avoid a germane question, which made him look like a malfunctioning Disney World animatronic robot. His odd gestures prompted a lot of jokes on social media, including from Crist’s own social media account.

Some, though, didn’t find even a glitchy DeSantis — who’s been criticized for his autocratic ways — funny.

Crist was on the attack elsewhere. He slammed him for his “inhumane” Martha’s Vineyard stunt.

He even took him to task for bullying kids, which prompted more strange gestures.

Crist also slammed him for his attacks on Florida’s teachers, who he says he doesn’t “respect,” all while DeSantis squirmed.

DeSantis never did respond to the question Crist asked him.

