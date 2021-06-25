On Thursday, in a move that feels years overdue, the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court temporarily suspended Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s favorite hand puppet, from practicing law in the Empire State. The decision came as a result of Giuliani’s repeated—and very, very false—claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. And Rudy… well, he’s not taking the decision very well.

On Thursday night, the man formerly known as America’s Mayor appeared on Newsmax (yep, that’s still happening) to discuss the latest blow to his reputation as a lawyer—and his head didn’t leak once! When asked how he felt about the decision by host Greg Kelly, an uncharacteristically low-key Giuliani had this to say:

“I don’t know exactly what I can say and what I can’t say. All I can tell you is, America is not America any longer. We do not live in a free state. We live in a state that’s controlled by the Democrat Party. By Cuomo, De Blasio, and the Democrats. We have a double standard. There’s no doubt if I was representing Hillary Clinton, I’d be their hero.”

We can practically hear Hillary laughing from here.

While, according to the courts, it was Rudy’s “false statements [that] were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client” that got him in hot water in the first place, he couldn’t help himself from doing more of the same later in the interview, when he gave his take on the court’s maneuver:

“I represented my client so effectively, that they’re trying to get me to shut up because they know what’s going to happen—because they did it—they know what’s going to happen in Arizona, and they know what’s going to happen in Georgia. And they want this mouth shut.”

Yes, that totally must be it.

To make matters worse, Trump has yet to even pay Giuliani for the very legal services that got him suspended. You can watch a clip of the interview below.

(Via Mediate)