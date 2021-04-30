Rudy Giuliani was raided by the FBI earlier this week, and on Thursday night he was interviewed on Fox News and essentially wondered why agents didn’t take more of his stuff. The bizarre segment on Tucker Carlson’s show is the latest attempt to spin the investigation into Donald Trump’s former personal attorney as a vast conspiracy against anyone who is not Joe Biden.

The raid, which took several electronic devices from Giuliani’s home, was reportedly part of an investigation into business dealings in Ukraine that ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment. But Carlson and Giuliani did their best on Thursday to make this part of the Hunter Biden conspiracy that Trump pursued to his detriment in the phone call that got Trump impeached.

Carlson started the segment by reminding viewers that three Trump lawyers have been raided by the FBI, framing it as a conspiracy against the former president. But getting a search warrant from a judge isn’t exactly easy and requires strong suspicion that a crime has been committed. Regardless, the interview Giuliani gives details what happened, which is that several FBI agents conducted an early-morning raid where his electronics were taken.

Giuliani repeated a claim in the interview that he had used earlier in the week, that he had “Hunter Biden’s hard drives” and lamented that the agents didn’t want to take them. He also bizarrely disparaged his own credibility in a number of ways.

“They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives,” Giuliani said. “I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man that had to be raided in the morning.”

It’s a bizarre interview to say the least, with Giuliani somehow claiming agents were biased in their search, admitting at times that he could have destroyed evidence and fumbling over his words.

“It’s like projections, they’re the ones committing the crimes,” Giuliani said before trailing off and waiting for Carlson to ask more questions.

The rest of the interview has some truly wild accusations in it, both against Hunter and Joe Biden and the legal system in general. But if your best defense after the FBI raids you is ‘they didn’t take enough of my stuff’ that’s probably not the best legal standing to start from.